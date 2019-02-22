|
|
PEVONKA, DIANNE KAY HANSEN
Dianne Kay Hansen, Pevonka; of Orange Park, Fl. passed away on January 17, 2019 after a short illness. Born on November 7, 1944 to William and Berniece Hansen in Clintonville, Wisconsin, Dianne embarked on a life of dance, education, and amazing adventures.
At an early age Dianne began her formal introduction to dance in her hometown. Quickly, she moved from the role of student to that of teacher during her teens. Dianne taught dance and held recitals not only in Clintonville but also in nearby towns such as Manawa and Marion, bringing her grace and talent to youngsters who might never have had an opportunity to study the art of dance. Dianne attended a one-room country school, part of the Clintonville schools, early in in her educational years and graduated with honors from Clintonville Senior High. There she marched as Band Drum Majorette, played clarinet, and performed in class plays. After graduation Dianne attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison where she earned a BA degree in Elementary Education and a special certificate in Early Childhood Education. While at UW she continued her passion for dance and drama, earning numerous performance credits in both acting and dance. Highlighting her performance accolades was an appearance with the UW dancers at famed Carnegie Hall.
After graduation Dianne returned to Clintonville where she taught elementary school for three years before moving to Florida. Later she attended the University of Florida, completing an MA, Ed.S, and Ph.D. Dr. Dianne Pevonka became a highly regarded educator, in particular a pioneer in the adoption and development of student-learning centers. Former students from Littlewood Elementary might remember her hands-on, classroom science spaces and reading loft. For her continuing efforts on behalf of students, she was selected as Alachua County Elementary Teacher of the Year in both 1997 and 2001 as well as Alachua County Outstanding Educator in 1975. In addition, she was designated by the State of Florida as a Meritorious Teacher in 1986. She also served Nova Southeastern University (1996-present) and St. Leo College as an adjunct professor (1996-97).
As a life-long learner and always one to take on adventures, Dianne developed a wanderlust attitude and explored nearly every corner of the globe. Her travels took her to Norway where she sought out traces of her ancestry, cruised the Eastern Mediterranean, visited Italy, France, England, Greenland, Antarctica, Thailand and Peru. She rode the rapids on the Colorado River and bravely traveled up the Amazon River.
'Auntie Diamond' as she was labeled by a toddler-aged great niece, earned that moniker as that sparkling, shimmering person who lived a rich, full life, touching the very souls of all who met her. To great-nieces and nephews she'll always be the bearer of grains of sand from an exotic beach or the bard telling tales of faraway cultures. In doing so, Auntie Diamond added the richness and zest for life that will carry them to their own adventures. That legacy is a living one thanks to Dianne.
Dianne loved gardening and had a special fondness for azaleas. She loved being on the water, whether river or sea, and was quite a good fisherwoman. She was an amazing hostess with an ability to make everyone feel welcomed and at home. She was always there with a helping hand, and was one of the best personal cheerleaders one could ever hope or be lucky enough to have. She was a much loved friend, partner and companion, and a cherished mother.
Dianne is survived by her adored daughter, Ashley Pevonka, Micanopy, Fl., partner Sharon Griffin, Orange Park, Fl., former spouse and father to Ashley, Peter Pevonka, Micanopy, Fl., a sister, Eileen (Jim) Richardson of Merrill, WI, a brother, Wayne (Carolyn) Hansen of Seattle, WA, four nieces/nephews, and nine great nieces/nephews all of whom she loved dearly. In addition to family members, Dianne is survived by a multitude of friends who shared a special bond with her.
Memorial gatherings will be held at later dates by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers and similar memorials, you are urged to perform an act of kindness, perhaps help out a person in need, plant a flower in Dianne's memory or simply look for the beauty around you and share it with someone. After doing so, dance and smile knowing that Dianne would enjoy both.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019