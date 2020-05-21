SHEPPARD, DIRK

Dirk Lorenzo Sheppard, Age 64, of High Springs passed on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School Class of 1973 and trained as an auto mechanic at Santa Fe Community College. He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Sheppard, Sr. and his sister, Rev. Diana S. Walker. Those who will cherish his memories include his children; Allah L. Sheppard, Alejandro A.C. Sheppard, Aldrick L. Sheppard, Bryan C. Moring, Chase D. Moring, Fred Gideon, and Ashley Burnett; 22 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a devoted mother, Thelma W. Sheppard, three brothers; Johnny L. Sheppard, Jr., (Frankie), Bruce L. Sheppard, and DeCarlos L. Sheppard; one sister; Belinda S. Lewis (George); one aunt Clementine Wynn; two uncles Charles Williams and Carl Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Friday May 22, 2020 from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, Florida. Due to pandemic visitors are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W U.S. Highway 27, High Springs, Florida 32643.



