GUINN, DIXIE LEE JUNIOR
March 30, 1936 -
November 30, 2019
Dixie Lee Junior Guinn, age 83, passed away peacefully from this life into the presence of Jesus Christ on Saturday November 30, 2019. She was born the third of six children to Waive Carrie Schwander and Fred John Junior, in Grand Rapids, Michigan on a snowy morning on March 30, 1936. Raised in Atlanta, Georgia and
Florida, she graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1955 and eventually relocated to Gainesville, Florida in 1964 where most of her siblings lived and she remained there throughout the majority of her life.
Dixie worked at Santa Fe College for over 26 years until she retired in 1998. Her retirement years were dedicated to spending time with her many friends and family. As a member of Westside Baptist Church, she was involved in volunteering on numerous committees, attending Sunday school and weekly Bible studies, and was a faithful member of the church choir.
Known for her sunny disposition and her sense of humor, Dixie was always fun and mischievous, and she always looked on the bright side of a situation. In High School she received the superlative 'Wittiest' for good reason. These qualities especially made all children love to be with her. She was an excellent storyteller and rewrote many classic children's stories making her grandchildren characters. She also loved to tell Bible stories to her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Her legacy will be the time she invested in the many children in her life by teaching them to love Jesus as she did.
Dixie is survived by her 4 children and their spouses: Kristi Costen Guinn Smith (Joe Frank Smith, M.D.); Kenneth Steven Guinn, Jr.; Sally Guinn Hartzog (Michael Hartzog); and Lt. Col. Michael Scott Guinn (Christina). Also surviving her are her 5 grandchildren: Jordan Smith (Robin), Hugh Andrew Smith, Sophie Hartzog, Max Hartzog and Connor Guinn; and 2 siblings and their spouses: Sue Junior Mixson (James Mixson), Fred (Cork) Junior (Connie Junior), and her sister-in-law Dianne Junior (Gary Junior), and brother-in-law Morris Mixson (Barbara Mixson); 16 nieces and nephews and a large number of great and great, great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Waive Junior, her 2 sisters; Barbara Junior Mixson and Carole Junior Williamson, one brother Gary Junior, and one brother-in-law Richard Williamson.
Please join us for a celebration of her life at Westside Baptist Church, 10,000 West Newbery Road, Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm with Dr. Gary Crawford officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:30 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Please visit her memorial page at
