Dochia Lee Henderson

Cross City - Donchia Lee Henderson 65., Cross City. She passed away on November 6 2020. She is survived by her Godchildren: Denia Teague, Lupi Johnson (Lamond), Audrey Buggs, Katia Wilson. Her Siblings: Hollis Henderson Jr( Henrietta), Joseph Henderson Jr (Kay), Collette Henderson, Robin Forde, Andrea Wilson. Services will be held Saturday November 14,2020 at Cross City Community Cemetery (Cross City Fl) at 11:00am. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. The family is requesting that everyone that will be attending to wear facial coverings, bring your own lawn chair. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL) "Serving with a spirit of excellence" Dwilliamsmortuary.com 352-204-2381



