|
|
de MIRALLES,
DOLORES 'LOLIN'
Dolores 'Lolin' Puig de Miralles, age 93, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. She had a long battle with respiratory problems which ultimately led to severe pneumonia. She died peacefully knowing she was surrounded bedside by her most loved ones.
Lolin was born in Barcelona, Spain, December 8, 1926. She grew up and had a memorable childhood in Barcelona, where her father owned a school academy and her grandfather would take her on fun adventures. Her family used to vacation in the Catalan Pyrenees' town of Seu d'Urgell and that is where she met the love of her life, Bienvenido Miralles. She attended school in Barcelona where she received her degree in obstetrics and married Bienvenido at the age of 21. Shortly thereafter, they fled Spain to avoid the Civil War and moved to Caracas, Venezuela. In Venezuela, Bienvenido started a rubber factory and Lolin decided she wanted to teach. She loved children of all ages and teaching fulfilled that need she had to interact with them. She was so good at her job that many students often would show up at her house saying they wanted to move in with her and she was named 'Teacher of the Year' almost every one of the 25 years she worked in academics.
Lolin belonged to many different social and sports clubs in Venezuela, where she was always involved in organizing parties and social events. Her love of life and people made her one of the most liked and loved people within her social circles. Wherever Lolin went she was always the life of the party; she loved laughing, dancing, traveling, and entertaining others with her stories. She loved music and was an avid piano player; she would play sardanas and pasodobles and instantly light up a room. In 1976, Bienvenido and Lolin moved to Miami, where their daughter Marlin played tennis and went to school. In 1986, they moved to Gainesville.
Lolin lived her life to the fullest and was blessed to have a fairytale love story with Bienvenido. After 50 years of marriage, they still walked side by side holding hands. She was an amazing wife and friend to Bienvenido, a loving daughter to her parents Jose and Carolina, a wonderful sister to Marta and Jose Maria, an exceptional mother to Marlin, and a sweet and fun grandma to her grandchildren Erik and Kyle, whom she loved unconditionally. She loved her friends and spending quality time with them was very important to her. She wanted to be remembered for all her stories and for the times she made people smile.
She is survived by her sister Marta Puig, her daughter Marlin Nipper, her grandchildren Erik and Kyle Nipper, her nieces Heike Herrmann and Mila Wallace, and her nephew Cruxen Puig. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose Puig and Carolina Roca de Puig, her brother Jose Maria Puig, and her husband Bienvenido Miralles.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday January 4, 2020 at Milam Funeral Home Chapel, 311 South Main Street in Gainesville. The services will include a celebration of life and the floor will be open to anyone who would like to share a thought, story, or memory of Lolin. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, where she will find her final resting place next to her beloved Bienvenido.
The family would like to express thanks to the ICU team at North Florida Regional Medical Center for their excellent care, understanding, and compassion; and to Milam Funeral Home, in particular to Ashley Milam for her friendship, help, and amazing ability to help us through this difficult transition with so much love and patience.
The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made in Lolin Miralles' name to the . Condolences may be sent to 2345 NW 15th Place, Gainesville, FL 32605 or to
[email protected]
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601
352-376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020