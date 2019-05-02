Home

More Obituaries for DOLORES DELANCEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES DELANCEY

DOLORES DELANCEY Obituary
DELANCEY, DOLORES
Mrs. Dolores Delancey the wife of Mr. James Delancey of Keystone Heights, Florida peacefully stepped into Gods care on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Celebration of life service & burial will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30PM at the Melrose Cemetery., Viewing and Visitation will be held at the Mortuary Saturday from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. after which a cortege will assemble to her final resting place.
352-475-2000
phillipwiley.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019
