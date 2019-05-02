|
|
DELANCEY, DOLORES
Mrs. Dolores Delancey the wife of Mr. James Delancey of Keystone Heights, Florida peacefully stepped into Gods care on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Celebration of life service & burial will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30PM at the Melrose Cemetery., Viewing and Visitation will be held at the Mortuary Saturday from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. after which a cortege will assemble to her final resting place.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019