Don Lewis
Gainesville - Don Lewis, 74, passed away on October 3, 2020, at home in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by his loving family and friends while under the care of Haven Hospice.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Lewis, children Courtney Kroodsma, Morgan Lewis, Zac Lewis, Jeremy Smyth, Brendan Smyth, mother- in-law Jackie Savage, son- in-law Kyle Kroodsma, daughter-in-law, Nina Lewis, and grandchildren, Alex, Bodhi and Ohana.
Don was raised in Salisbury, Maryland, and after graduating from Wicomico High School continued his education at the University of Florida, earning a degree in education. He joined the School Board of Alachua County in 1971 teaching at Westwood Junior High School and Spring Hill Middle School and he was an integral part of the renowned "Fat City" at Ft. Clarke Middle School. This decade began his long and illustrious career in middle school education.
In 1986 Don was appointed as Assistant Principal of Lincoln Middle School. While there, he quickly became recognized as a leader in middle school curriculum and instruction. His administrative talents were readily recognized and in 1992 he was appointed as principal of Spring Hill Middle School. In 1996 Don was promoted to Director of Secondary Curriculum. He assembled a stellar team of professionals that integrated the various curriculum areas and moved the district forward as a leader in instruction. Don's knowledge and his enthusiastic and affable personality enabled him to bring disparate groups together to accomplish common goals.
Don was an active member of FASA ( Florida Association of School Administrators) and FLMS (Florida League Of Middle Schools) and was called upon to serve on several state committees and accreditation teams. He also served as a member of the district's negotiating team. Don believed that teachers should be paid well, respected and appreciated.
Each year he would recount to his staff his motto, "They may not remember what you teach them, but they will remember how you treated them." Don lived his belief and treated all with kindness, love and respect. In 2005, Don returned to his love of being with students as Principal of Lincoln Middle School. While there, he mentored numerous assistant principals who are now carrying on his legacy at various schools. He was an excellent educator, motivator and mentor to students, teachers and staff, and he enjoyed seeing them succeed in their careers.
Don loved to travel, and he especially loved the beach. He was an avid Gator fan and watched every football game with his beloved cul-de-sac family. He was devoted to his wife, five children, three grandchildren and his dog. He had many friends and he cherished their presence in his life.
A bright shining light has left us, to be carried on by Don's mentees, friends, and family. The funeral service (with masks and social distancing) will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 11 AM on Friday 11/6. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Education Foundation of Alachua County (https://edfoundationac.org
)