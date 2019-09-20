|
|
STUCKER, DONALD DEAN
The family and friends of Donald Dean Stucker are suddenly void of his humor, wit, storytelling, love, voice, smile and laugh. He passed September 14, 2019.
We dearly miss him. Don, 81 and a 32-year resident of Gainesville, moved here from Denver, Colo., to manage international marketing for a newly purchased energy division of The Gates Corporation - Gates Energy Products. A 30-year veteran of Gates, Don travelled America and the world, successfully communicating the virtues of Gates' products to retailers and manufacturers.
A marketing display design patent owner and electronics' industry award-winning writer, he climbed from a very modest, but highly supportive and motivating background that began with his birth in a one-room house near Fairview, Okla., in 1938. Fourteen years later, and after a move to Wellington, Kan., Don graduated from Wellington High School. While there, Don was very active, providing his many talents to theater and music productions, including serving as a Drum Major and in a lead role in a school play.
Don earned a bachelor's degree in business from Kansas State Teachers College and is a veteran who served for six years in the US National Guard in Kansas and Colorado.
He is survived by long-time companion Delores (Dee) Richardson, two sons, Gregg and Jeff, and two sisters, Verta and Mary Ann.
Don's quote about his life: 'I did alright for a poor boy from Oklahoma.'
A memorial service will take place at Don's Gainesville residence, 1605 NW 51st Terrace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Haven Hospice.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019