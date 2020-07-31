1/1
DONALD HARVEY
HARVEY, DONALD
May 1937 - July 2020
Donald Harvey, born in Jacksonville, FL to Francis and William Harvey. Don graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Jacksonville University. He began a career with State Farm Insurance in 1960 before becoming and agent in the Venetia area in 1969.
A member of St Peter's Episcopal Church and St Mark's Episcopal Church until retiring to Gainesville, FL where he was a member of a prayer ministry at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
He was happily married to Jeanette for 62 years, he was the father of Donald (Victoria Hewitt), John (deceased)and Alice (Jim Mattingly); grandfather of Alex and William and the great grandfather of Breezy Harvey.
Services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2715 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. and burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
AUG
5
Burial
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
