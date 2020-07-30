1/
DONALD I. TRAINHAM
1943 - 2020
TRAINHAM, DONALD I.
Don was born, August 25, 1943 in Watertown, NY to the late Irv and Ginny Trainham. He passed away July 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He and his family moved to Florida in his senior year of High School, where he met his future wife, Patsy. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and after boot camp was stationed in Bad Hersfeld, Germany, in the Signal Corps. He was then brought back stateside, where he was placed with a Special Forces Unit. After his time in the service, he and Patsy returned to their hometown of Gainesville, Florida.
A man of many talents, including woodworking and saltwater fishing, he was well known by friends and family as the one who could fix anything, sometimes just by the description of the problem. Don and his father owned Chace and Kitchens Furniture & Appliances, until the store closed in the late 1980's. When he retired in 2012, he was the service supervisor for a large apartment community in Gainesville.
He and Patsy moved to Glasgow, KY in 2016, and joined the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, KY.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patsy; one son, Bobby Trainham (Troyce) of Glasgow; one daughter, Tammy Trainham-Ridgell (Tommy) of Brooksville, FL; three grandsons, Casey Trainham (Bethany) of Glasgow, Aaron Cerda of Springfield, MO, Stephen Cerda of St Pete, FL; three granddaughters, Ashley Ridgell of Newberry, FL, Paige Todd of Trenton, FL, and Vanessa Elmore of TX; five great grandchildren, Barrett Trainham, Hudson Craft, Lexi Mills, all of Glasgow, Maddison Todd of Trenton, FL and Caiden Cerda of Springfield, MO; several nieces and nephews; one sister, Pat Teuton of Newberry, FL; brother-in-law, Dr. H.J. Burnette (Carol) of Lehigh, FL; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Burnette of Jacksonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42103.
A celebration of life service will be held in Florida and will be scheduled later. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Don Trainham. Please share your condolences with the family of Mr. Trainham at
www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
