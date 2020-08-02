1/
DONALD MARLON ELDER
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
ELDER, DONALD MARLON
Mr. Donald Marlon Elder age 68 of Starke passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born November 26, 1951, in Jacksonville to Emmett and Cbell (Stroud) Elder. Donny graduated from BCHS in 1969 and served in the Florida National Guard. He retired as Lieutenant/ Paramedic from the Gainesville Fire and Rescue Department following 30 years of service. He then retired again following 13 years as DMA Fire Protection Specialist for Camp Blanding. Don was a beloved member and deacon of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Middleburg. He was known for his ability to build or fix almost anything. He and his wife were always outside in the yard, improving the grounds and cultivating plants. He has also hiked the Appalachian Trail. Don was an avid reader, traveler, and music-lover, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Phil Elder. Don is survived by his wife of 48 years Carolyn (Brown) Elder and their two children Carl Elder of Starke and Jody Durban (Chris) of Middleburg; brothers Ken Elder of Jacksonville and Larry Elder of NC. Also left is his mother in-law Margaret Martin Brown McCrea of Starke and sister-in-law Sharon Elder of NC. He was also affectionately called 'Granddaddy' by Enoch, Leah, Isaac, and Gabriella. A Celebration of Life for Don will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Kermit Matthews officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church 3645 CR 215, Middleburg, FL 32068. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 620 East Nona Street, Starke, FL 32091. (904) 964-6200.
www.jonesgallagherfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home
620 E Nona St
Starke, FL 32091
(904) 964-6200
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

0 entries
