GWINN, DONALD NEALE
4/14/1948 - 2/18/2019
Don was born and raised in Miami. He moved to Gainesville in 1987 and immediately became involved in the Gator community where he was an avid Gator fan and active booster.
Don enjoyed a very full and happy life in spite of suffering with many health and physical challenges for over 40 years.
He is survived by Ellen, his wife of 50 years, brother Dick of Lebanon, KY, brother Tom of McDonough, GA. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, and a wonderful in-law family which includes Shelley and Tony Salzman of Gainesville.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. If you would like to honor Don's life, please perform a small act of kindness and if able make a donation in his memory to a .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019