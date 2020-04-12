|
|
JOHNSON, DONNA
KAREN 'DONNIE'
Donna Karen 'Donnie' Johnson age 66, has gone to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Shands at UF, in Gainesville, FL. Donna was a true native of Gainesville, FL born on August 20, 1953 to the late Douglas Hunter and Wanda Wasdin Hunter. Donna was a graduate of Gainesville High School, and she went on to work at UF for 25+ years finishing at Health Policy and Epidemiology. She later retired to be close to her family and enjoy her son's sports career at UF and the NFL. She loved her family intensely, having a special bond with her nieces and nephews. 'Donnie' never missed an opportunity to be with her grandkids. Donna was Christian by faith. Donna was preceded in death by her father (Douglas Hunter) and by her brother (Douglas Hunter, Jr.) Donna is lovingly survived by her husband of 43 years, Douglas Johnson, Sr., son, Douglas Johnson, Jr. (Tara), grandchildren: Trinity Johnson, Douglas III 'Trace' Johnson, mother, Wanda Hunter, brothers, Timothy Hunter and Douglas Hunter, sister, Elaine Grant, nephew, Tyler Hunter, nieces, Kristen McCallister, Rande Ferguson, Tarra Hunter, and Chancie Vice, as well as numerous other family members that she loved dearly. Donna's care and arrangements are entrusted to the Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL.
Donna's family and friends will gather on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 between 2-4 PM at the Forest Meadows Memorial Park 'Chapel in the Meadows' 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606. A Family Private Service will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date where everyone is welcome with open arms.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020