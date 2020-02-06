|
DONTERIUS A.
Mr. Donterius A. Washington of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully Thursday, January 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Washington will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Buchholz High School Auditorium, 5510 NW 27th Ave. Gainesville, FL. Pastor Natron Curtis officiating; Rev. Willie Jones Eulogist; place of final rest will follow In the Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the C.O.M. Multi Purpose Facility, 1124 NE 3rd Ave. Gainesville, FL. from 1-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mr. Washington leaves to cherish his loving & lasting memories with parents Kiri Thomas; Don Washington and a host of Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 4130 SW 15th place Gainesville, Florida at 11:45am to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020