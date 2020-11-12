Doreatha S. Thomas

Gainesville - Mrs. Doreatha S. Thomas age 67 passed away November 5th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Thomas moved from Clewiston, FL thirty years ago. She was a member of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church where she served as a Stewardess, and a member of the Usher Board. Mrs. Thomas was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly M. Thomas, Gainesville, FL, children, Gaythorne Williams, Orlando, FL, Shannel Woods(Velton), Ocala, FL, Margaret Williams-O'Neal(Bradd), Angel Thomas, Candace Thomas, Shantel Thomas, all of

Gainesville, FL, brother, Wesley Oliver, Philadelphia, PA, and fourteen grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Thomas will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Newnanslake Church of God By Faith Cemetery, Rev. Richard Daniels, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Thomas will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, Graveside at 10:30am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store