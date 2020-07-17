PAGE, SR., DORIAN C.US Army, Retired SSG DORIAN C. PAGE, Sr., a resident of Banks, Alabama passed away on July 10, 2020.Services for the Immediate Family only will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1pm at Hephzibah Evangelistic Pentecostal Church, 3706 Turton Ave. Jacksonville, Fl. Public Viewing will be held at the church at 2pm. Please follow covid-19 guidelines. Interment will follow on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 10:30am.Services are under theProfessional Care of CarnegieFuneral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.(352) 493-1857'Providing EverlastingMemories and Love'