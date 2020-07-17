1/1
DORIAN C. PAGE Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAGE, SR., DORIAN C.
US Army, Retired SSG DORIAN C. PAGE, Sr., a resident of Banks, Alabama passed away on July 10, 2020.
Services for the Immediate Family only will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1pm at Hephzibah Evangelistic Pentecostal Church, 3706 Turton Ave. Jacksonville, Fl. Public Viewing will be held at the church at 2pm. Please follow covid-19 guidelines. Interment will follow on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 10:30am.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hephzibah Evangelistic Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
01:00 PM
Hephzibah Evangelistic Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Interment
10:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 16, 2020
Rest in peace DORIAN love you from chris Gilbert
Chris Gilbert
Family
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sonia Roberts-Crumpler
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved