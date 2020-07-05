BARNES, DORIS

Doris Barnes, 93 years old, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Doris was a lifelong resident of the Gainesville area and was married to her late husband, John L. Barnes, for 52 years. She was a retired school bus driver for Alachua Co. School Board. She loved to travel, write poetry and spend time with family and friends. Doris had been to many different places, but her favorite place was The Great Smoky Mountains to see the autumn leaves change. She was an avid Scrabble player and would challenge family on their visits to her home. Doris was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed sharing what she had learned from the Bible with others and she was always ready to help others in whatever way she could. Doris is survived by her daughter Linda Benton, son Kenneth Barnes, and sister Glinda Perry, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial service was held on June 27, 2020 through video conferencing.



