Doris Broussard Calais
1932 - 2020
Gainesville, FL - Doris Broussard Calais, 88, passed away in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Doris was born on January 30, 1932 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, the daughter of Gilman and Hermine (Trosclair) Broussard.
She married Clifford A. Calais in 1952 and was proud to be a Navy wife, but most of all, mother to four children. Her love of children knew no limits and she shared her love freely with not only her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but to every child she met.
Doris's favorite pastime was golf, and she played for over 30 years with a devoted group of friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at The Players' Championship when it was held at Sawgrass in the early eighties and meeting some of the greatest players on the PGA tour. Rumors abound that she once offered some swing tips during the Players Championship to Seve Ballesteros while carrying the scoreboard for Seve's group on the course.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clifford; her parents, Gilman and Hermine Broussard; her brother Roy Broussard, and her sisters, Vivian Cichowski and Jane Comeaux.
She is survived by her sons, James (Gae) Calais of Palm Coast, FL and William Calais of Oak Ridge, TN; daughters Donna (Mitch) Wolcott of Gainesville, FL and Kathryn (Steve) Douglas of Oak Ridge, TN; nine grandchildren: Robert (Kate) Calais, Scott (Alicia) Calais, Jeffrey Calais, Daniel (Brittney) Calais, Zachary, Hannah, and Clinton Wolcott, and Abigail and Lauren Douglas as well as two great-grandchildren: Madison and Dominic Calais.
A private service will be held for the immediate family and close friends on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida and a memorial service in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana at a date to be determined in the future.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
Gainesville
