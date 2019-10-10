|
|
HAMPTON, DORIS DELL
Doris Dell Hampton, age 96, a retired Bell Nursery Daycare Employee, surrendered to the Will of God on September 30, 2019 during a brief stay at Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).
She was a devoted Member of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church where she was an Usher.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Mary Mitchell, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Hampton will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Precious Memories will remain with her daughter - Jennie S. Hampton DeSue (Mae Rena Hampton Hill preceded her in death) of Gainesville, FL; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grands; sister - Louise Dell Cummings of Savannah, GA; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019