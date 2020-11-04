1/1
Doris E. "Dee White" White
Ms. Doris E. "Dee White" age 68, passed away October 27th, 2020 at UF Shands Hospital. Ms. White was a graduate of A.L. Mebane High School, class of 1970, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Miami. She was employed as a Forensic Homicide Investigator in Dade County for the Medical Examiner's office until her retirement.
Ms. White is survived by her siblings, Donald Wallace(Tess), Tracy White-Hill, both of Gainesville, FL, Prophetess Kathy Robinson(Deacon Bruce), Alachua, FL, Eleanor Austin(Charles), Tampa, FL, goddaughter, Arayanna Morrison, Gainesville, FL, uncle, Olan Scott, Jr., Gainesville, FL, aunt, Al Simmons, Miami, FL.
Graveside Services for Ms. White will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Evangelist Jessica Hall, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. White will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Friday, November 6th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Matthews Baptist Church, Alachua, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Memorial Chapel
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newnansville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
