GOOD, DORIS LOUISE
Doris Louise Good (nee Cary), 89, of Dowling Park, FL, passed away peacefully of natural causes Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Live Oak, FL. She was born Jan. 28, 1930 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Clarence and Eileen Cary. Doris attended Wayne State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in art education. To earn money for college she served as a Red Cross swimming instructor and 'called' square dancing while her future husband served as disc jockey. She was a gifted artist and teacher, who throughout her life shared her talent with students in class, fundraising art projects, fun creations with family members and sharing her knowledge with small groups of aspiring adult artists. After retirement she painted over 20 original oil paintings, mostly beautiful natural portraits that showcased the wonder of God's green earth. These were displayed in a showing devoted to her work at the Phillips Center in Dowling Park, Florida. Anyone who knew Doris would agree that she was a lovely person with a 'gift of gab' along with the desire to be the first to help anyone in need. In 1952, Doris Louise Cary married Clayton Wesley Good in Detroit, MI. They had a family of three boys and while home was in the Detroit metro area, they enjoyed a self-built summer cabin in Central Lake, MI, on land homesteaded by her great-grandfather. Doris helped dedicate the original family 'Cary Cabin', built in 1876, which is now located in downtown Central Lake. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Clayton and brothers Robert and Ward Cary. She is survived by her sons John (Janet) Live Oak, FL, Steven (Sara) Tampa, FL, and Corey (Ruth Ann) Richmond, VA. Also surviving are grandchildren Chase, Alex, Jaysen, Joe, Jamie, Alissa, Abby and great grandchildren Emmie Sue and Olive.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 2 to June 3, 2019