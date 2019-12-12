Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
Reposing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
DORIS MANNING Obituary
MANNING, DORIS
Ms. Doris George-Manning, 74, passed away December 9, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center. Ms. Manning graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1963, attended Lake Sumter Junior where she earned and AA Degree, and Santa Fe Community College where she earned a second AA Degree. She was a member of Hope To The World Church, the Red Hot Divas, and the Foster Grandparent Program.
Ms. Manning is survived by her children; Darryl Manning (Tanganeki), Paul Manning, Paula Manning, all of Gainesville, FL, Daisy Manning, Bunnell, FL, siblings, Janice Jackson (Earl), Lehigh Acres, FL, Anthony George, U.S. Navy, Dorotheria George, Patricia George, both of Parrish, FL, and twelve grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Manning will be held 1:00pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, Pastor, Elder Derrick E. Gainey, Officiating; burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Archer, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Manning will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Hope To The World Church to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
