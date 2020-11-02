1/1
Doris Marie Sheffield
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Marie Sheffield
Cedar Key - Doris Marie Sheffield, of Cedar Key, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ayers Health and Rehab Care Center in Trenton, FL. She was 92.
Born to Marion and Verley Booth in Cedar Key, FL, Mrs. Sheffield was a lifelong resident. She was a Baptist and a member of the Cedar Key Baptist Church. She was a bus driver for 23 years for the Levy County School System and she loved gardening, her flowers and being in Cedar Key. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Sheffield is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane (Russell) Meeks and Tammy (Jay) Bierman, grandson, Mark (Yolanda) Collins, eleven grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the Cedar Key Cemetery in Cedar Key, FL with Rev. Mark Collins officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cedar Key Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss! You will forever have good memories and they will make you smile!! I still do of my Mom !
Darlene Cason
Friend
November 2, 2020
She has reached perpetual grace. May the Lord shed his blessings upon her family and loved ones. In Jesus name, amen.
Anthony
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved