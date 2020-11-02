Doris Marie Sheffield

Cedar Key - Doris Marie Sheffield, of Cedar Key, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ayers Health and Rehab Care Center in Trenton, FL. She was 92.

Born to Marion and Verley Booth in Cedar Key, FL, Mrs. Sheffield was a lifelong resident. She was a Baptist and a member of the Cedar Key Baptist Church. She was a bus driver for 23 years for the Levy County School System and she loved gardening, her flowers and being in Cedar Key. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Sheffield is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane (Russell) Meeks and Tammy (Jay) Bierman, grandson, Mark (Yolanda) Collins, eleven grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the Cedar Key Cemetery in Cedar Key, FL with Rev. Mark Collins officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777



