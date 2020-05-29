NIEDERKOHR,

DORIS 'DOTTIE'

Dottie Niederkohr passed peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Plantation Oaks in High Springs, FL at the age of 92.

Dottie was born in Zephyrhills, FL, the youngest of five children. She moved to Winter Haven, FL at a young age, where she grew up and met the love of her life, Dean Niederkohr. They married in 1947 and raised two children, a son, Dean Jr. and a daughter, Karen. Dottie moved to Gainesville, FL in 1954 where Dean became a Meat Manager at Winn-Dixie.

Dottie was a homemaker who enjoyed family gatherings, fishing at their cottage on Lake Higginbotham, feeding her hummingbirds, and shopping. After Dean's retirement, they took more than a dozen cruises with two of their best friends.

Dottie was Catholic and was a long time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gainesville.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dean Niederkohr Sr., her parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her son, Dean Niederkohr (Carolyn) of Alachua, and her daughter, Karen Niederkohr (Lola Yousey); 3 granddaughters, Kelly Watson, Amy Williams, and Katy Niederkohr, all of Gainesville. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Ruby, Ava, Lila, Emme and Dante, all of Gainesville.

The family wishes to thank Plantation Oaks for the wonderful and compassionate care that Dottie received the past 5 years, especially during her final days. We would also like to thank the VITAS Hospice nurses for their attentive and sensitive care, and for making Dottie as comfortable as possible during this difficult time.

Burial will be private at Forest Meadows East, and a Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date. At this time, the family invites everyone to celebrate Dottie in their own personal way.

Contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Gainesville, Fl.



