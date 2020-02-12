|
|
SCOTT, DORIS
Doris Scott, age 107, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1912 in Urbana, Illinois to Glen and Rachel Meneely.
Doris graduated from the University of Illinois in 1934. She played saxophone, enjoyed being in school productions, and loved to dance. She grew up during the Great Depression. She married after graduating and her husband was soon drafted in World War II. Doris worked while he was gone and raised their son Ward. Mr. Scott returned from the war and their second son Robert was born. The family moved often with work and Mrs. Scott took care of the children. Mr. Scott passed away in 1968 and Doris remained faithful to her husband for the rest of her life. She remained faithful to her family and church as well. She continued to love the piano and dancing. Doris has lived with her son Robert and his family for the last 19 years.
She is survived by her sons, Ward (Barbara) Scott and Robert (Joan) Scott; granddaughter, Mary Kathryn; and great granddaughter, Hannah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J Scott, Jr; and her brother, Ward Turner Meneely.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Lawrence Peck officiating. Burial will be held in Fisher, Illinois.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020