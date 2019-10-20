Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MARKHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY B. MARKHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY B. MARKHAM Obituary
MARKHAM, DOROTHY B.
Dorothy B. Markham, of Gainesville passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice on Thursday, October 17. She was 82. Born in Gainesville, she lived here her entire life except for a few years when she and husband moved to Bradenton. She was a graduate of the 1955 GHS class where she was a majorette. She married Bill Markham on July 19, 1957 and they were married for 62 years. She worked at Sears as a switchboard operator and drove a school bus. She enjoyed volunteering at numerous places and was active in church. She was preceded in death by one son, Mark Broward, and one grandson, Brent Todd. She is survived by husband Bill Markham, 3 sons; Gregg, Todd & Joe and 4 grandsons; Tyler, Jacob, Cameron, and Delaney. Services will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:00 am at Grace United Methodist Church. Any donations or contributions should be made to Haven Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now