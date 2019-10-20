|
MARKHAM, DOROTHY B.
Dorothy B. Markham, of Gainesville passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice on Thursday, October 17. She was 82. Born in Gainesville, she lived here her entire life except for a few years when she and husband moved to Bradenton. She was a graduate of the 1955 GHS class where she was a majorette. She married Bill Markham on July 19, 1957 and they were married for 62 years. She worked at Sears as a switchboard operator and drove a school bus. She enjoyed volunteering at numerous places and was active in church. She was preceded in death by one son, Mark Broward, and one grandson, Brent Todd. She is survived by husband Bill Markham, 3 sons; Gregg, Todd & Joe and 4 grandsons; Tyler, Jacob, Cameron, and Delaney. Services will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:00 am at Grace United Methodist Church. Any donations or contributions should be made to Haven Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019