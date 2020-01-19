|
GRANT, DOROTHY DEKLE
Dorothy Dekle Grant, 95, our 'Sweet Dot' died peacefully at home January 7th in St. Petersburg. She was born in Lakeland, FL. She graduated from Florida State College for Women (FSU) and taught elementary school. She is predeceased by her spouse Gene Grant (2005), brothers J.O. Dekle, Perry Dekle, Wally Dekle, and sister Betty Reeves.
Survived by four sons Chip Grant (Anabel), Michael Grant (Grace), Perry Grant, and Jeff Grant (Dana). She has 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1st at 11:00am in Jensen Beach, FL at All Saints Episcopal Church. Please no flowers and we appreciate the help of Empath Suncoast Hospice!
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020