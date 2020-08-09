1/1
DOROTHY ELOUISE LESTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LESTER, DOROTHY
'ELOUISE'
Dorothy 'Elouise' Lester, 84, of Hawthorne, Florida passed away at North Florida Regional Medical Center on July 29, 2020. Mrs. Lester was born on October 21,1935 in Pine, Florida to Charles Fredrick Hall Sr. and Dorothy Francis Thomas Hall. She grew up in Island Grove, and Hawthorne Florida. She married the love of her life General Lee Lester Jr. (G.L.) of 59 years.
Throughout the years she had an undeniable love for children. She had several day cares. She and G.L. had many foster children, some they adopted. She was also an avid Florida Gator fan. If anyone knew Elouise, the thing she liked to do most was to dance, so if you would dance, she had you dance with her. She was such a devoted, and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother (GG). She was so loved and will be truly missed by all.
Sister Lester was a member of Jehovah Witness congregation in Interlachen, FL and was a faithful servant to Jehovah for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eldest son Stuart Lee Lester 'Skip' along with her brother Jimmy Ray Hall, and sister Jean Hall Stephenson.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Lester Davis, and son, Timothy Stewart Lester Sr. (Lisa). grandsons, Lloyd A. Davis III, Jason Scott Davis (Jessica), Timothy S. Lester, Jr.; granddaughter, Brandi Field (Steve); great grandchildren, Mason, Landon and Blake Davis, Maddi, Alli and Dale Field; siblings Charles Fredrick Hall Jr., Marilyn Hall Womble, Janice Hall Hutchinson, Freddie Lee Hall Goad, Helen Hall Hobbs, Tommie Alton Hall, Melody Hall Gallagher.
The Family will have a private graveside service August 15, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery, Lochloosa. Followed with a zoom memorial August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeral home.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
32-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved