LESTER, DOROTHY
'ELOUISE'
Dorothy 'Elouise' Lester, 84, of Hawthorne, Florida passed away at North Florida Regional Medical Center on July 29, 2020. Mrs. Lester was born on October 21,1935 in Pine, Florida to Charles Fredrick Hall Sr. and Dorothy Francis Thomas Hall. She grew up in Island Grove, and Hawthorne Florida. She married the love of her life General Lee Lester Jr. (G.L.) of 59 years.
Throughout the years she had an undeniable love for children. She had several day cares. She and G.L. had many foster children, some they adopted. She was also an avid Florida Gator fan. If anyone knew Elouise, the thing she liked to do most was to dance, so if you would dance, she had you dance with her. She was such a devoted, and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother (GG). She was so loved and will be truly missed by all.
Sister Lester was a member of Jehovah Witness congregation in Interlachen, FL and was a faithful servant to Jehovah for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eldest son Stuart Lee Lester 'Skip' along with her brother Jimmy Ray Hall, and sister Jean Hall Stephenson.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Lester Davis, and son, Timothy Stewart Lester Sr. (Lisa). grandsons, Lloyd A. Davis III, Jason Scott Davis (Jessica), Timothy S. Lester, Jr.; granddaughter, Brandi Field (Steve); great grandchildren, Mason, Landon and Blake Davis, Maddi, Alli and Dale Field; siblings Charles Fredrick Hall Jr., Marilyn Hall Womble, Janice Hall Hutchinson, Freddie Lee Hall Goad, Helen Hall Hobbs, Tommie Alton Hall, Melody Hall Gallagher.
The Family will have a private graveside service August 15, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery, Lochloosa. Followed with a zoom memorial August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeral home.com
.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
32-376-7556