DOROTHY HADSOCK

HADSOCK, DOROTHY'DOT' DOWLINGDorothy 'Dot' Dowling Hadsock, age 85 of Gainesville died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.She was born in Gainesville, FL on August 11, 1934 to Henry Dozier, Sr. and Lois McKinney Dowling. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1953 and attended the University of Florida. Mrs. Hadsock was with the Alachua County School Board at Westwood Middle School, then retired as the Records Specialist in Personnel from Kirby Smith in 1996.Mrs. Hadsock loved serving in her community, volunteering in her children's school and spending time with family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph Hadsock, Sr. of 42 years and her brother, Henry 'Buddy' Dozier Dowling, Jr.Survivors include her three daughters, Dana Dean, Julie Henderson and Janie Hutto and a son Richard J. Hadsock, Jr.; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Westside Baptist Church, 10,000 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville. Burial will follow in Forest Meadows Central Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 3700 NW 91st St., Suite B-300, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA352-376-7556