Dorothy Joann (Slaughter Kennedy

Pittsburg - Dorothy Joann (Slaughter) Kennedy, 86 years of age peacefully passed away at Via Christi Village, Pittsburg, Kansas on October 28, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1934 to Jo Dorothy (Squires) and Ivan Slaughter Sr. and grew up on a farm near Lone Jack, Missouri. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School and took her hunger for learning to Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. Dorothy loved bird feeding, teddy bears and learning from/aiding others.

Jo blossomed further at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, where she received a bachelor's degree in education in 1957. She then moved to the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, for a master's degree. Her first teaching job was on the faculty at the historic, prestigious College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Three years later, she joined the English-journalism faculty at what is now Drury University, Springfield, Missouri. While teaching there for three years, she was advisor to the award-winning campus newspaper, The Drury Mirror for three years.

In 1961, while visiting mutual friends, Jo met Jack Kennedy Sr. They were married on August 8, 1964 in Pittsburg, Kansas at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Jo continued her mentoring, informal teaching, political awareness and advising. Jo and Jack continued to raise their son in Wichita, Kansas. & Lincoln, Nebraska until they returned to Pittsburg, Kansas in 1996 to retire.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents Ivan Sr. and Jo Dorothy Slaughter. Three brothers, Joe Slaughter, Frank Slaughter & Ivan Slaughter II.

She is survived by husband Jack Kennedy Sr., Via Christi Village Pittsburg, Kansas. One son, Jack L. Kennedy Jr. & wife Sandra (Sprouls) Kennedy of Liberal, Mo. One grandchild, Mykala Kennedy.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 from 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm at Brenner Mortuary. A Prayer Service will follow the Visitation. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church 306 W. Euclid Street Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.



