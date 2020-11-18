Dorothy Mae Brown Jackson

Hawthorne - Dorothy Mae Brown Jackson, 86 of Hawthorne, transitioned on November 12, 2020. A retired Cater and Business Owner, she was a member of the Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Ontario, California. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and A Queen. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Eugene Jackson; her children, Iradine Cooper, Barbara (Wallace) White, Sylvia (Duncan) Brown; stepchildren, Matira Jackson, Yadira (Jerry) Watkins, Arnulfo (Dell) Jackson, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; Siblings, Almetta Thompkins, Roosevelt Gordon, Charlene (Edward) McDonald, Jennie (William) Hayes, Earl (Evelyn) Gordon, Nora (Roger) Donley, Rosa (John) Harris, Joseph (Melanie) Scott; an uncle, Rev. Joseph Williams; an aunt, Mary E. Strickland; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Gladys Gordon, daughter, Elouise Cooper, and siblings, Gussie Flowers, Elree Cuthbert and Leon Gordon.

Viewing will be Friday, November 20, 2020, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. Burial will be private at a later date. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



