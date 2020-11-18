1/1
Dorothy Mae Brown Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Brown Jackson
Hawthorne - Dorothy Mae Brown Jackson, 86 of Hawthorne, transitioned on November 12, 2020. A retired Cater and Business Owner, she was a member of the Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Ontario, California. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and A Queen. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Eugene Jackson; her children, Iradine Cooper, Barbara (Wallace) White, Sylvia (Duncan) Brown; stepchildren, Matira Jackson, Yadira (Jerry) Watkins, Arnulfo (Dell) Jackson, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; Siblings, Almetta Thompkins, Roosevelt Gordon, Charlene (Edward) McDonald, Jennie (William) Hayes, Earl (Evelyn) Gordon, Nora (Roger) Donley, Rosa (John) Harris, Joseph (Melanie) Scott; an uncle, Rev. Joseph Williams; an aunt, Mary E. Strickland; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Gladys Gordon, daughter, Elouise Cooper, and siblings, Gussie Flowers, Elree Cuthbert and Leon Gordon.
Viewing will be Friday, November 20, 2020, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. Burial will be private at a later date. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved