BROWN, DOROTHY MOUW
Dorothy Mouw Brown went to be with her Lord January 14, 2020 after losing her fight against cancer.
She was predeceased by her husband Gene Brown.
Dorothy was originally born in Ellendale, North Dakota August 18, 1938. She moved to Gainesville in 1960. She was a member of the Windsor Baptist Church where she taught the teen girl's Sunday school for 25 years. She worked as an accountant and private book keeper in the Gainesville area for many years. She ultimately retired from Richardson and Ellison CPA firm.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Tracie Montane, Shellie Terrell (Tim), Rachel Brown, Ann Franklin (Reed), Alfred Brown, and Calvin Brown. Her grandchildren: Scooter Brown (Allison), Rebekah Lawson (Ron), Joshua Franklin (Crystal), Hannah Iron (Shawn), Micah Franklin, Brent Tillman, Derek Tillman (Misty), Christina Karst (Thomas), Dorothy Krammer, Stephen Kittles, Duncan Harrell. Her great grandchildren: Kaylee, Addison, Micah Blake, Wyatt Franklin, Olivia Franklin, Dominique, Kassidi Hodsdon (Garrett), Tyler Tillman, Dylan, Caden, CJ Tillman, Sam Karst, Colton and Reagan Brown. Her dear sister in law Betty Jo Brown, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
She was predeceased by her former husband John Slaymaker, a daughter Becki Brown Tillman, and a granddaughter Maddie Griffin.
Please join us for a celebration of her life to be held at Windsor Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 AM. Immediately following the memorial there will be a picnic on the grounds. All are welcome to stay and visit with the family. If you would like to stay for lunch, please bring a dish. The church is providing everything else.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020