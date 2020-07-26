ARFT, DOROTHY SPENCERDorothy Spencer Arft passed away July 18, 2020 at the E.T. York Center in Gainesville, FL. Dorothy was the widower of Leo J. Arft. They shared a precious 10 years of marriage. Dorothy was born in Portchester, NY and grew up in Mamaroneck, NY. She joined the Navy in 1941 and served at the Navy Pier, Chicago and the Navy Proving Grounds in Dahlgren, VA. She was honorably discharged in 1945, Seaman First Class. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Spencer Kramer, her two beloved daughters Suzanne Lovering Smith and Barbara Lovering Orler (Martin). Her three grandchildren Christine Parker Greeson (Clint), Nicole Smith Anderson (Scott) and Valerie Orler Asbell (Garrett). She also said goodbye to her eight great grandchildren Casey, Ethan, Ryan, Justin, Kayleigh, Brady, Allissa, and Jason and her niece Candy Kramer. Dorothy retired to Gainesville in 1988 and attended Trinity Methodist church. She sends special thanks to Dr. Heather Harrell of UF Health.Navy honors ceremony is being planned at the Florida National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Leo.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society and the Children's Hospital at Shands.