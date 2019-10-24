|
TAYLOR, DOROTHY
RUTH BECKHAM
Dorothy Ruth Beckham Taylor, 79, lifetime resident of Hawthorne, Florida, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.
Mrs. Taylor was born on May 9, 1940 to the late Augustus and Ethel Beckham. She lived her entire life in the Beckhamtown area; she graduated from Hawthorne High School and in 1963, married the late Mr. Jimmy H. Taylor, who preceded her in death in 2004. Mrs. Taylors greatest joy in life was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, and by a granddaughter, Candace Taylor in 2019.
Survivors include; her daughter, Glennice (Billy) Seay, of High Springs; one son, Clarence (Gayle) Taylor, of Hawthorne; a sister, Elsie Beckham Bell, of Hawthorne; five grandchildren, Ronnie (Jackie) Taylor, Crystal (Shawn) McCoy, Tyler, Dylan and Alison, Seay. Seven great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Windsor, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019