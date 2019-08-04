|
TILTON, DOROTHY
Dorothy Tilton passed away on July 24, 2019 at the E.T. York center in Gainesville, Florida after an ardent fight against Multiple Myeloma. She was born on March 1, 1944 to Raymond and Ann Klockmann in New Ulm, Minnesota. She grew up on the farmlands of Northern Minnesota where she graduated from Gary High School. After graduation she moved to Duluth, Minnesota to attend the Laboratory Technology School. Duluth is where she met her husband, William Tilton. She continued her education and graduated from the Community College in North Platte, Nebraska. She worked as a Medical Technologist for over 47 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ann and her sister Shirley. She is survived by her husband William, daughter April Goddard and son-in-law Charles, her siblings, Kathleen Brandt (Glenn), Marjorie Klockmann (Ken) and Richard Klockmann (Peggy) and well as several nieces, nephews and their families. We respectfully request that those who knew Dorothy follow her lead of helping others and to consider donating to one of the following: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and/or E.T. York Care Center with Haven Hospice.
There will be a Memorial Service on August 10th at 10:30 am at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 9700 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, Florida 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019