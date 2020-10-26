Dorothy Truhon
Truhon, Dorothy L. 87 of Gainesville passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.
Dorothy was born on February 14, 1933 in Detroit, MI. to John and Margaret Petosky Truhon.
She was the past office manager at the Humane Society of North Central Florida. A member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Florida, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609 or Friends of the Library, 430-B N. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32061. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
