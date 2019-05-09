|
WHITE JR.,
DORSEY MARION, 65
Dorsey M. White Jr. of Hawthorne transitioned this life May 2, 2019. He's an U.S. Army Veteran and graduated from Interlachen High School and an electrician. He was an avid baseball player. Survived by his wife, Luann White; brothers, Hardie White Sr. and Nathaniel A. Jenkins, all of Hawthorne, FL, and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon is officiating. Burial will be in Sister Spring Cemetery, Interlachen, FL. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. No viewing after the eulogy. Family will meet at the church 1:30 p.m.
