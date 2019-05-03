|
CONNELLY,
DOUGLAS ASDALE
Mr. Douglas Asdale Connelly, 74, longtime resident of Hawthorne, Florida, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Connelly was born on March 6, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Eugene and Sara Connelly. After high school he was drafted into the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked as an aviation mechanic. Following his military service, he moved to Florida, and began a long career with the V.A. Hospital as a patient transport coordinator, until his retirement. His hobby and passion was building cars, especially street rods, and he was a member of the Gainesville Street Rods. He was preceded in death by one brother, John Lucas.
Survivors include; his significant other, Bunny Touchton, of Hawthorne; his son, Dale (Latonya) Connelly, of Brooker; 5 brothers, Tony Lucas, of Larkspur, CO, Dan Lucas, of Ft. Myers, Tom Lucas, of Orange Co., CA, Mike Lucas, of Las Vegas, NV and Gene Connelly, of Orange Co., CA; three grandchildren, Darrell Connelly, of Hawthorne and Melanie and Clayton Connelly, both of Brooker.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., in the First Baptist Church of Hawthorne, 22027 SE 65th Avenue, Hawthorne, with Rev. Paul Sampson, officiating. Interment will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M., at the WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, 301 South at Lake Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2019