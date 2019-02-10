|
|
CARLSON, DOUGLAS
Douglas Carlson, age 60 of Gainesville, FL, died Monday 12/24/2018. He was born in La Grange, IL, son of James and Virginia (Bodell) Carlson who both preceded him in death. He was a successful General Manger, Kitchen Manager, and Chef of various restaurants during his lifetime. Survivors include sisters Susan Cockburn (Greg) and Janet Stover; nephews Will Cockburn and Ben Coburn; nieces Jennifer Meade, Lauren Amerson and Alicia Amerson.
Doug was a sports enthusiast with athletic talent and a competitive spirit. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a flare for practical jokes. He was dearly loved by his family as he was a loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved the beach and the great outdoors. He will be missed immensely.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019