EDGAR, DOUGLAS CHARLES
May 6, 1963 to March 27, 2020
Douglas Charles Edgar, born May 6, 1963 in Gainesville FL to Allen C. and Joan E. Edgar, passed away on March 27. Edgar graduated from Oak Hall School in Gainesville and earned a Bachelors Degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL.
An avid photographer, music and sports enthusiast, he also loved animals. He is survived by his mother, Joan Edgar, his daughter Anna Edgar Herrick, and his brothers, David and Dwight Edgar, and nieces: Valentina, Alexandra, and Nikki Edgar, as well as his fiancée, Rebecca Nestor. His family, friends, and acquaintances will all sorely miss him.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Mar. 31, 2020