Douglas Hutchinson
Gainesville - Douglas Curtis Hutchinson, 62, passed away on October 03, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 23, 1957 to Curtis and Linda Novak Hutchinson. Douglas spent many years in Boynton Beach, Florida and moved to Gainesville, Florida four years ago. Douglas earned his bachelor's degree and was a Real Estate Developer. He was a racing enthusiast and an Intrepid car guy.
Douglas is survived by his wife Erica Sloan Hutchinson; mother, Linda Hutchinson; son, Sheldon Hutchinson; stepson, Adam Strang; sister, Laura, and her daughters. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
