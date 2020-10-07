1/
Douglas Hutchinson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Hutchinson
Gainesville - Douglas Curtis Hutchinson, 62, passed away on October 03, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 23, 1957 to Curtis and Linda Novak Hutchinson. Douglas spent many years in Boynton Beach, Florida and moved to Gainesville, Florida four years ago. Douglas earned his bachelor's degree and was a Real Estate Developer. He was a racing enthusiast and an Intrepid car guy.
Douglas is survived by his wife Erica Sloan Hutchinson; mother, Linda Hutchinson; son, Sheldon Hutchinson; stepson, Adam Strang; sister, Laura, and her daughters. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved