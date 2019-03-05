|
|
THOMAS,
LARRY DUANE, 65
Duane Thomas, loved by so many, died on February 21, 2019. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Duane was born to caring parents, Robert Paul and Yvonne Bonnie Thomas on August 10, 1953, in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Westerville High School in Ohio in 1971 and shortly after met his first wife Julie Sunderman. They were married for 10 years and had four beautiful children together; Sara Dawn Emmanuel, Sunshine Marie Fulton, Emily Ann Blake, and Christopher Frost Thomas.
On May 28, 2004, Duane married his current wife, Patricia Fern in Gainesville, FL and shared 31 years together.
His siblings and their children are Mark and Molly Thomas, Julie Thomas, Chris Thomas, Scott and Anne Thomas, Carli Herringer, Scott Thomas Jr., Mathew Thomas, Bret Thomas, Katie Thomas, Michael Blubaugh, Josh Blubaugh, Doug and Debbie Thomas, Jake Thomas and Nick Thomas.
Duane had three wonderful sons-in-law; Wesley Emmanuel, Kim Fulton, and Jeffrey Blake. He also had one beautiful daughter-in-law Juliana Thomas and 15 grandchildren, River Law, Savannah Law, Alana Rollins, Jordan Blake, Jaylen Blake, Jaylionna Blake, Jeremiah Blake, Quinn Blake, Riley Blake, Marley Fulton, Chase Emmanuel, Daniel Thomas, Eliana Thomas and Oliva Thomas.
Duane worked for Scherer Construction in Gainesville, FL for 26 years and was a big part of the growth and success of the company, first working as a carpenter, then supervising projects in the field, to an equipment operator and then helping manage site operations for the Site Work division. He retired in August of 2017.
He had many talents one of which was being an exceptional equipment operator able to run any machine. He was also an excellent carpenter and even built his beautiful home. Duane was caring and was always taking care of others from giving a homeless person a pack of cigarettes and a pizza to remaining bedside until the end of a dying friend. He loved to travel and tell stories. He had a great sense of humor and was always listening to music.
Duane is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, father, and siblings mentioned above but also his in-law's Phillip Kaiser and Pamela Faith, Peggy Holman, Mark and Paula Moser and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Marci Blubaugh.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 between 11am and 4pm with a special service and remembrance between 1-2pm. The address is 366 SE Turtle Glen, Lake City, FL 32025. All are welcome and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Helping Hands Clinic at 509 NE 1st Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Duane will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him and loved him. He was bigger than life and brought his family and friends endless joy and love.
