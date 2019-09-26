Home

BREWTON, DUELLA
Ms. Duella Brewton, affectionately known as Due, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 17, 2019. Duella was a resident of Williston, Florida, where she was a 1973 graduate of Williston Sr. High School; matriculating at Williston Vocational School, receiving her certificate as a certified accountant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Sr. and Rachel Brewton; her brothers Gilbert Brewton and Ruben Brewton; a niece Erica Brewton; nephew, Atrice Williams, Jr., and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her life will always be remembered and cherished by: her devoted and loving daughter, Sunda Augenfeld (Lars), sons, Gerard Williams and Reggie Williams; brothers, Eugene Brewton Jr. (Hyla) and Carlton Brewton Sr.; sisters, Jaqueline Brewton and Valerie Frazier (Leroy); 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; God brothers, Larry Monroe and Maurice James; God sister, Barbara Brewton; special cousin, Orin 'Goo' Dallas; a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
Her Farewell Ceremony will be at 11 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 and Viewing & Visitation will be Friday from 5 until 7 pm; both held at Destiny Church of God By Faith, Williston, FL. Friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:30 on Saturday under the direction of
TR Dallas Funeral & Cremation Services. www.trdallas.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
