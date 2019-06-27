Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DWAYNE BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DWAYNE ERIC BAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DWAYNE ERIC BAKER Obituary
BAKER, DWAYNE ERIC
Mr. Dwayne Eric Baker of Gainesville, Florida formerly of Melrose, FL suddenly surrendered to the will of God Thursday, June 20, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Baker will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. John Missionary Baptist Church, State Road 219 Melrose, FL. Place of rest will follow in Gods Garden. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:15AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.