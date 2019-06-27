|
BAKER, DWAYNE ERIC
Mr. Dwayne Eric Baker of Gainesville, Florida formerly of Melrose, FL suddenly surrendered to the will of God Thursday, June 20, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Baker will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. John Missionary Baptist Church, State Road 219 Melrose, FL. Place of rest will follow in Gods Garden. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:15AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019