MUNDY, DWAYNE LEE
Dwayne Lee Mundy, 61, of Gainesville died December 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Merritt Island where he loved to fish, hunt, explore nature, restore Karmann Ghias and watch space launches. He came to UF to study ChemE. He was employed with the NCFRPC for 35 years as Public Safety and Regulatory Compliance Director. He coordinated the NCFEPC, staffing the NCF Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Team and conducting hazardous materials and hazardous waste inspections for NCF counties. He was recognized by his peers across Florida as a leader in the emergency management, hazardous materials, and waste community.
A devoted Gator fan, Dwayne enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and listening to the Grateful Dead. He was known for his offbeat sense of humor. Most of all he treasured his daughters and granddaughters.
Dwayne was predeceased by his father, Max Mundy. He is survived by his mother, Carol Mundy of St. Augustine, wife Penny Niemann of Gainesville, daughters Alexandra Looke of Tallahassee (Dan) and Arielle Mundy of St. Petersburg (Ray Mak), sister Danita Mundy of St. Augustine (Kathleen Stark), and granddaughters Piper and Penelope Looke.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 18 at 2 pm at Prairie Creek Lodge, 7204 Co Rd 234, Gainesville.
If you care to donate: PCCC
prairiecreekconservationcemetery.org,
Arts in Medicine
artsinmedicine.ufhealth.org,
Final Friends finalfriends.org, Community Resource
Paramedics gfr.org
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020