Or Copy this URL to Share

GEORGE, DWIGHT B.

It saddens us to announce the passing of Dwight B. George 53, of Gainesville, FL. took his final rest on July 6,2020.

Services are under the professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC. (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608) Services will be announce, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store