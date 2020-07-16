MACEY, JR., EARL CHRISTOPHEREarl Christopher Macey, Jr., went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. He was born in Marshall, MO on December 26, 1945 to Dr. Earl C. and Dorothy B. Macey. He was raised in Marshall, MO and graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute. Chris was a costume designer for The Little Theatre of Alexandria, VA and The Cameron Dance Center in Gainesville, FL. He was a Visual Merchandise Manager for J.C. Penney and Crown Center in Kansas City, MO. He was the owner of Superlative Costumes in Gainesville, FL. He was preceded in death by his partner, Mario DiPaolo in 2016 and his sister, Martha Simpson in 2017.He is survived by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Simpson of Lakeland, FL; his three nieces, Christy (George) Herringshaw of Lakeland, FL; Debbie (Matt) Ryan of Gainesville, FL; Lisa Birket of Lakeland, FL; three great nieces and three great nephews, Stephanie (Nick) Weaver, Justin (Nica) Fahren-holtz, Zach Ryan, Madeleine Ryan, Macey Birket and Logan Birket; along with two great-great nieces and two great-great nephews.Chris loved the arts, gardening, sewing, home renovations and playing pranks. Chris was multi-talented in any endeavor he pursued. He was the kindest soul and endeared all that knew him. His great love was for his family, friends and his dogs.The funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Meadows Cemetery Mausoleum, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and there will not be a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations be made in Chris' name to The Little Theatre in Alexandria, VA at their websiteor The Cameron Dance Center, 5003 NW 34th Blvd., Suite 120, Gainesville, FL 32605. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.