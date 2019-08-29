|
HOWARD SR., EARL
(1955-2019)
Earl Howard Sr., 64, of Gainesville, Florida answered the Lord's call on August 24, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (2905 SE 21st Ave, Gainesville, Florida 32641). The wake will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Redeeming Faith & Anointing Church (5619 SW 63rd Blvd Gainesville, Florida 32608) between the hours of 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, September 6, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
