HOWARD, EARL
Earl Howard, 'TaT' 39, Gainesville passed away on April 1, 2020 he will be missed by his loving and caring mother; Mary Howard. Three sisters, Reagan Wilcox Hutchinson (Joseph), Erin T. Howard (Robert Lovett) and Tanya Howard. 13 Nieces/Nephews, Aunts; Peggie Rollins, Toni Howard, Wilma Graham, June Howard, Yvonne People's, Bertha Howard, Betty Williams, Rozanne Curtis(Pastor Nathan Curtis), Nicole Chester Quinn. Uncles; Russell Howard, Evangelist Bobbie Scott(Rutha) Peter Scott, Deacon Joe Eddie Scott (Dorothy), Jimmy Chester and Archie Chester.
Viewing will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Mortuary from 4-7pm. The family Graveside Ceremony, 1:00pm in The Jim Milton Cemetery in Bronson, Florida. Service of Excellence are under the care of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl)
***As we help keep our community safe, Please remember Social Distancing. We are asking that you sign the register, view and immediately EXIT the building.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020